Amna Babar is now a mom
Congratulations are in order for Amna Babar and Zahid Noon who became proud parents to a baby girl on Wednesday.
The model announced the good news via Instagram sharing a photo of her new born.
"Hello my lovely people. I'm super proud and thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Naz Afreen Noon who came into this world on 10 December 2019 weighing in a healthy 3.4kgs," read the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Hello my lovely people. I am super proud and thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Naz Afreen Noon who came into this world on the 10th of December 2019 weighing in a healthy 3.4kgs. Shukar alhamdulilah both of us are fine. Can't wait to show you all once she's a bit older. Thank you for your prayers
The couple got married in a private ceremony back in February this year.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
