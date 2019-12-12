Amna Babar is now a mom

06:08 PM | 12 Dec, 2019
Amna Babar is now a mom
Congratulations are in order for Amna Babar and Zahid Noon who became proud parents to a baby girl on Wednesday.

The model announced the good news via Instagram sharing a photo of her new born.

"Hello my lovely people. I'm super proud and thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Naz Afreen Noon who came into this world on 10 December 2019 weighing in a healthy 3.4kgs," read the caption.

"Shukar Alhamdulilah both of us are fine. Can't wait to show you all once she's a bit older. Thank you for your prayers."

The couple got married in a private ceremony back in February this year.

