Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s mayoun (VIDEO)

Aima Baig’s sister Komal Baig's wedding festivities has kickstarted with a dreamy Mayoun celebration.

Earlier, Komal tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony with a Dubai-based blogger Salem.

Aima danced her heart out on her sister's Mayoun. Donning a gorgeous yellow outfit, Aima looked stunning while Komal made a beautiful beaming bride in an orange dress.

Grooving to Bollywood numbers, the 25-year-old's energetic dance video has gone viral on social media platforms. Comments poured as fans swooned over her killer dance moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Popcorn (@entertainment_popcorn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Popcorn (@entertainment_popcorn)

Aima Baig has amassed a huge fan base in a short time span. The Kaif O Suroor starlet is famous for her distinctive style of singing.

Baig has sung many famous songs for Pakistani films such as Kaif o Suroor, Kalabaaz Dil, Baazi, Malang and many more.

Recently, Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri got engaged in a private ceremony.