Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s mayoun (VIDEO)
Web Desk
04:32 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s mayoun (VIDEO)
Share

Aima Baig’s sister Komal Baig's wedding festivities has kickstarted with a dreamy Mayoun celebration.

Earlier, Komal tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony with a Dubai-based blogger Salem. 

Aima danced her heart out on her sister's Mayoun. Donning a gorgeous yellow outfit, Aima looked stunning while Komal made a beautiful beaming bride in an orange dress.

Grooving to Bollywood numbers, the 25-year-old's energetic dance video has gone viral on social media platforms. Comments poured as fans swooned over her killer dance moves. 

Aima Baig has amassed a huge fan base in a short time span. The Kaif O Suroor starlet is famous for her distinctive style of singing.

Baig has sung many famous songs for Pakistani films such as Kaif o Suroor, Kalabaaz Dil, Baazi, Malang and many more.

Recently, Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri got engaged in a private ceremony.

It’s official! Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are ... 10:09 AM | 24 Jul, 2021

Another celebrity couple set to become life partners as Pakistani pop sensation Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri got ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan leaves fans thrilled with first ...
04:01 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Sarah Khan flaunts baby bump in new photos
03:30 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah flaunts her killer dance moves in new ...
02:12 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Ayeza Khan's new dance video breaks the internet
01:44 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Anu Malik faces massive backlash for copying ...
02:35 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Authorities remove animals from Afridi's house ...
12:56 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s mayoun (VIDEO)
04:32 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr