Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s mayoun (VIDEO)
Aima Baig’s sister Komal Baig's wedding festivities has kickstarted with a dreamy Mayoun celebration.
Earlier, Komal tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony with a Dubai-based blogger Salem.
Aima danced her heart out on her sister's Mayoun. Donning a gorgeous yellow outfit, Aima looked stunning while Komal made a beautiful beaming bride in an orange dress.
Grooving to Bollywood numbers, the 25-year-old's energetic dance video has gone viral on social media platforms. Comments poured as fans swooned over her killer dance moves.
Aima Baig has amassed a huge fan base in a short time span. The Kaif O Suroor starlet is famous for her distinctive style of singing.
Baig has sung many famous songs for Pakistani films such as Kaif o Suroor, Kalabaaz Dil, Baazi, Malang and many more.
Recently, Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri got engaged in a private ceremony.
