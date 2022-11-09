Stage actress raped, filmed at gunpoint in Lahore

10:25 AM | 9 Nov, 2022
Source: Husna Bhatti (Facebook)
LAHORE – A stage actress was allegedly raped after she was abducted by a man at gunpoint from her house, located in a housing society in the Punjab’s capital city.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) after receiving a complaint from the victim, identified as Husna. She also alleged that the main suspect, Ashraf Shah, also shoot a video clip of the harrowing incident to blackmail her.

Narrating the ordeal she faced, the survivor told cops that Shah had first raped her when she was invited to a function for performance by him in 2018. She alleged that the suspect, then, had served her intoxicated drink and sexually assaulted her after she fainted.

The suspect had filmed the incident and blackmailed her for years, she said, adding that Shah also caused her divorce after he showed the video clips to her husband.

“After facing over three years of blackmailing, I decided to get rid of him and I did not pick his phone call on November 2,” she said.

The actress told police that the suspect later kidnapped her from her house at gunpoint and took to his farm house in Shahdara, adding that four other men were also present there.

“At gunpoint, Ashraf Shah stripped me naked and raped me in front of his friends,” she said while seeking protection.

