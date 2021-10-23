Teen girl ‘gang-raped, filmed’ by rickshaw driver, accomplice in Chakwal
RAWALPINDI – A seventh-grade student was allegedly gang-raped by an auto-rickshaw driver, and his accomplice in the Chakwal district of the country’s most populous province, it emerged on Friday.
Reports in local media quoting the harrowing incident said a female student was sexually assaulted by a driver of a three-wheeler and his accomplice repeatedly.
Narrating the ordeal she faced, the survivor told cops that she was gang-raped multiple times. She also alleged the culprits for shooting a video clip of the incident to blackmail her.
The driver threatened me to upload the video on social media if I approach the police, she added.
Local cops lodged the case and apprehended the suspect, while his accomplice is still on the run. Further investigations are underway.
In September, a 12-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men in Gojra, a tehsil in Toba Tek Singh district. The girl was reportedly moved to a residence located at Mochi Wala Road in Gojra. Cops told the media that the survivor managed to escape from the house later.
12-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped by four men ... 10:27 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
GOJRA – A 12-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men in Gojra, a tehsil in Toba Tek ...
Sexual violence cases are on the rise in Punjab as in August, another two men were apprehended for raping a mother-daughter duo in Chung.
