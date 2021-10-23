Pakistan reaches milestone of administering 100mn Covid jabs
Web Desk
11:56 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reaches milestone of administering 100mn Covid jabs
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has achieved another milestone of administering 100 million doses of COVID vaccines on Saturday, marking a key turnaround in a drive that picked up the pace following the stern curbs.

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar shared the development on his official handle.

“Thanks to Allah Almighty, the number of vaccinations in the country has exceeded 100 million”, he wrote while adding that more than 38 million have been fully vaccinated and 30 million have received the first dose.

NCOC Chief also urged the citizens to get the second dose at the earliest to get fully immunized against the novel disease.

Earlier, the PTI Minister warned for the rise in the Covid cases saying if the country fails to achieve its target of vaccination against the deadly virus.

The Punjab government has also announced the door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive from the next week. The campaign will last till November 12. The objective of the drive is to ensure 100% of the targeted people are vaccinated. A focal person has also been appointed to ensure the campaign achieves its targets.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 552 new Covid cases, while 15 people died of the novel virus.

Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid cases in ... 09:42 AM | 23 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Coronavirus cases have fallen to their lowest level in a year in the South Asian country as 552 new ...

More From This Category
Pakistan-Morocco’s first-ever joint military ...
02:11 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
Pakistani cabbie released after spending 17 years ...
01:08 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
Teen girl ‘gang-raped, filmed’ by rickshaw ...
11:29 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
Pakistan nears formal deal with US to allow ...
10:57 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
Interior Minister skips Pakistan-India match amid ...
10:36 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
CTD guns down 9 ‘Daesh’ terrorists in ...
10:12 AM | 23 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aliya Ali faces severe backlash for wearing bold dress
05:23 PM | 22 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr