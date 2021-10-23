Pakistan reaches milestone of administering 100mn Covid jabs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has achieved another milestone of administering 100 million doses of COVID vaccines on Saturday, marking a key turnaround in a drive that picked up the pace following the stern curbs.

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar shared the development on his official handle.

“Thanks to Allah Almighty, the number of vaccinations in the country has exceeded 100 million”, he wrote while adding that more than 38 million have been fully vaccinated and 30 million have received the first dose.

الحمد للہ آج ملک میں ویکسینیشن کی تعداد 10 کروڑ سے تجاوز کر گئی ہے. یہ ویکسین 6 کروڑ 80 لاکھ لوگوں نے لگوائی، جن میں سے 3 کروڑ 80 لاکھ سے زائد کی مکمل ویکسینیشن ہو چکی ہے اور 3 کروڑ نے ایک ڈوز لگوائی ہے. انتہائی ضروری ہے کے جو لوگ ایک ڈوز لگوا چکے ہیں وہ دوسری ڈوز بھی لگوائیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 23, 2021

NCOC Chief also urged the citizens to get the second dose at the earliest to get fully immunized against the novel disease.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 22 Oct:

681,520

Total vaccine administered till now: 100,016,587



Landmark of administering 100 M doses achieved! Well done Pakistan 🇵🇰!! — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 23, 2021

Earlier, the PTI Minister warned for the rise in the Covid cases saying if the country fails to achieve its target of vaccination against the deadly virus.

The Punjab government has also announced the door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive from the next week. The campaign will last till November 12. The objective of the drive is to ensure 100% of the targeted people are vaccinated. A focal person has also been appointed to ensure the campaign achieves its targets.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 552 new Covid cases, while 15 people died of the novel virus.