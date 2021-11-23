Active Covid cases drop below 15,000 in Pakistan
Web Desk
09:24 AM | 23 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD − The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases fell to 14,862 on Tuesday as 8,010 people made full recovery from the disease during the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the latest statistics, at least 5 people died of the novel disease while 315 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours. The overall toll has now surged to 28,668 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,282,510.

Pakistan conducted a total of 35,332 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.89 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,026. With more than 8,000 recoveries, the toll stood at 1,238,980.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 14,862.

As many as 474,407 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,556 in Punjab, 179,644 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,506 in Islamabad, 33,453 in Balochistan, 34,536 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,408 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,002 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,611 in Sindh, 5,818 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

