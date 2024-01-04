Pakistan starts airport Covid testing to curb spread of JN-1 variant

ISLAMABAD – In wake of surge in fresh infections, Pakistani government started conducting COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from foeign countries as an emergency measure.

The development comes as the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) directed a stern measures in place to curb the spread of possible outbreak of new Covid variant.

NCOC huddle mulled the situation in Asian naiton about the new variant of Covid JN-1. As of early Jan 2024, Pakistan has not reported a single case of the new covid variant.

NCOC however okayed COVID testing at the airports and borders.

Pakistan beefed up the measures due to new variant of Coronavirus, JN1, and Omicron, that is dodging existing vaccinations.

The health offiicals said the government is continuously monitoring the situation as this subvirus of Omicron was found in some countries. NIH officials said risk of this variant spreading in Pakistan is very low, but caution is advised.

The National Institute of Health in Islamabad also issued an advisory regarding the new variant of COVID-19, known as variant JN.1.

According to the National Health Institute, the purpose of these advisory is to inform relevant authorities and stakeholders about precautionary measures. The emergence of the new COVID-19 variant could potentially increase pressure on OPDs and wards in the country’s hospitals.

The advisory states that the JN.1 variant is rapidly replacing other COVID-19 variants worldwide. Currently, there have been no reported cases of the new JN.1 variant in Pakistan.