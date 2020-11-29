Pakistani diplomat, family injured in India accident
Web Desk
10:13 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Pakistani diplomat, family injured in India accident
Share

AMRITSAR – A Pakistan High Commission official and his family were injured in a car accident in Indian Punjab's Sangrur, according to media reports.

The incident took place on Sunday when the staff member of the Pakistan High Commission and his family members were on their way to the Wagah-Attari border from Delhi. Police said their vehicle rammed into a truck, the ANI reported.

A total of five people were traveling in the vehicle that met with an accident. The man behind the wheels, an Indian driver, has seriously been injured in the accident while the others suffered minor injuries.

The two injured have now been brought to Delhi.

The family of the Pakistani official is sent to Pakistan while he did not seek any action against the truck driver.

More From This Category
Pakistani diplomat, family injured in India ...
10:13 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
PM Imran visits ISI headquarters, briefed on ...
07:10 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
‘Loneliest elephant' Kaavan leave Pakistan for ...
05:42 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 43 new deaths, 2829 fresh cases ...
04:49 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Gilgit Baltistan Assembly to elect leader of the ...
05:10 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Covid-19 in Pakistan: These five cities ...
04:18 PM | 29 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed release Baari 2
10:41 PM | 29 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr