Mehak Malik reveals her stage show fee tops price of an Alto car

Renowned transgender dancer and performer Mehak Malik has made a revelation about her fees that has drawn considerable attention in showbiz circles.

Mehak Malik stated that she charges an amount for a single stage show that is even higher than the price of an Alto car.

During an interview, when the host asked her about her earnings, Mehak Malik explained with an example that just as many YouTubers nowadays claim their monthly income is so high that they can buy one, two, or even three Alto cars with it, similarly, she earns such a substantial fee from just one stage show that it equals the price of one to one-and-a-half Alto cars.

During the conversation, the host also asked Mehak Malik to compare her fee with that of senior actress Nargis. In response, Mehak Malik clarified that she has never met actress Nargis, so she cannot say anything definitively about her fees. However, she did reveal that her own fee is more than Rs 2 million.