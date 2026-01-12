NEPRA approves government request to maintain basic electricity tariff nationwide

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the government’s request regarding the basic electricity tariff across the country.

According to report, NEPRA has approved the government’s proposal for the basic electricity tariff nationwide, under which the existing basic tariff will remain unchanged across the country, including for K-Electric.

NEPRA has forwarded its decision on the basic tariff to the government, after which the federal government will issue a notification for the tariff.

According to the notification, the new electricity tariff will take effect from January 1, 2026. For domestic consumers, the maximum electricity tariff will remain at Rs 47.69 per unit, while the tariff for protected consumers using 1 to 100 units will remain at Rs 10.54 per unit.

Additionally, the tariff for consumption of 101 to 200 units will remain at Rs 13.01 per unit. NEPRA held a hearing today on the government’s request regarding a uniform tariff.