Karachi court orders murder case in mysterious death of Humaira Asghar

KARACHI – In a significant turn of events in the ongoing investigation into the death of model and actress Humaira Asghar, a local court in Karachi has ordered the registration of a murder case.

The order was issued by the Additional District and Sessions Judge South after reviewing a petition filed by the complainant’s legal counsel and the police report.

The court observed that, based on the available evidence, a cognizable offense appears to have occurred, and thus directed the police to lodge an FIR under the names of Humaira Asghar’s family and the state.

The petition alleged that Humaira Asghar was murdered and requested that all relevant individuals, including her makeup artist, be included in the investigation.

Asghar’s decomposed body was discovered on July 8, 2025, in a flat located in Ittehad Commercial, Karachi. The discovery was made when the property owner, following a rent dispute, obtained a court order and broke into the premises with a bailiff.

According to the post-mortem report, the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting that the actress had likely died nearly eight months earlier.

Investigative authorities revealed that Asghar had been facing financial difficulties and was last known to have participated in a commercial photoshoot in September 2024, with further work-related communication occurring as late as October 2024.

Chemical analysis of materials recovered from the flat indicated that five preserved samples contained sea salt — a substance commonly used to mask odors and repel insects. Interestingly, this salt differed from the regular kitchen salt found at the scene, suggesting deliberate use.

The forensic findings could open new investigative angles. Additionally, it was revealed that Humaira’s mobile phone remained active until October 2024, although she did not respond to calls from her makeup artist during that period, and her WhatsApp profile picture was also removed.

Following the court’s order, police will now conduct a more thorough investigation in collaboration with the actress’s family, and those close to her — including the makeup artist — are expected to be questioned.