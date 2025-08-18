Fans get Emotional as Imran Khan’s rare Dance video with Rekha, Vinod Khanna trends online

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rare ‘Blast from Past’ video is being shared online, recalling throwback moments featuring Bollywood icons Rekha and Vinod Khanna alongside Pakistan’s cricket legend turned politician, who remained in jail for two years now.

The clip has gone viral on social media, sparking nostalgia and cross-border admiration from fans. It was 1989 charity concert in Lahore, which shows Rekha and Vinod Khanna performing on stage. During the event, Vinod Khanna is seen pulling Imran Khan onto the stage to join the dance, while Pakistani cricket star Javed Miandad and actress Babra Sharif also participate in the lively moment.

Although Imran Khan initially resists, Khanna and Miandad hold his hands and encourage him to shake leg along with the music. Rekha, after a brief pause, re-enters the performance, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Fans across rival nations are flooding social media with emotional comments, calling this scene a symbol of unity between the two nations. Some expressed sadness over Vinod Khanna’s demise and Imran Khan’s current imprisonment, reflecting on how world changes.

The footage was reportedly shared on Facebook by a user who claimed that Rekha and Vinod Khanna had traveled to Lahore in 1989 to support Imran Khan’s fundraising efforts for his charity initiative, which later became the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.