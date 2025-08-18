TIKA’s food drive supports Pakistani families struggling amid deadly floods

PESHAWAR – Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) launched relief operation to help families affected by the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the hardest-hit regions in Pakistan.

Under this initiative, TIKA will distribute 15,000 hot meals over course of a week as the program began on Sunday, with 2,000 meals delivered—1,000 each to Buner and Swat districts.

The assistance aims to provide immediate food relief to displaced and vulnerable families. TIKA said the initiative reflects Turkiye’s ongoing support and the strong bonds of cooperation between the two countries.

Flash floods worsened by climate change have killed hundreds of people in northwestern Pakistan, with dozens still missing. Rescue operations continue in remote areas like Chositi and Buner, where homes were destroyed by torrents carrying large boulders.

Authorities warn of more heavy rains and landslides through Tuesday. Since late June, monsoon has caused over 600 deaths nationwide.