Lahore board matric results for second annual exams 2025 declared

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially released the results for the second annual matriculation exams of 2025 on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Rizwan Nazir, the Secretary of the Lahore Board, and Tauseef Ur Rehman, the Controller of Examinations.

A total of 56,756 students appeared for the exams, with an overall pass rate of 45.43%. Out of the total candidates, 29,283 students did not pass. The results are now available online on the official BISE Lahore website for students to view.

According to Tauseef Ur Rehman, the Controller of Examinations, the pass rate for female students was significantly higher at 55%, while the pass rate for male students stood at 38%.

Where to Check Matric Results 2025

Students can check their individual results by visiting the official BISE Lahore website: https://www.biselahore.com/.