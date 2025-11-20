Is PPP planning to oust Sarfraz Bugti as Balochistan CM?

QUETTA – After in-house change in Azad Kashmir, reports surfaced that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is planning to replace Sarfraz Bugti as Chief Minister of Balochistan.

PML-N Senator Dostain Khan Domki made the statement, saying PPP is allegedly preparing to bring in a new face to lead the mineral rich region. Domki claimed that the new CM will also be from PPP Balochistan, and discussions over potential candidates are already underway.

Domki lamented poor governance, adding that even PPP’s own MPAs are frustrated with his performance. He warned that an in-house change in the Balochistan Assembly is imminent. Domki also revealed that the PPP and PML-N have a 2.5-year agreement concerning the province’s Chief Ministership, fueling speculation about behind-the-scenes political maneuvering.

Amid the speculations, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) strongly rejected claims about a possible change in Chief Minister of Balochistan, calling all such reports fabricated, baseless, and false. According to senior party sources, there is no discussion within PPP regarding replacing the provincial chief minister.

The party clarified that the statement made by PML-N leader and Senator Mir Dostain Khan Domki during an interview shows his personal opinion and does not represent the party’s policy, internal strategy, or leadership decisions.

PPP’s policies and decisions are always made through consultation and consensus within the senior leadership, and the statement of an individual cannot be interpreted as the party’s official stance, the spokesperson said.