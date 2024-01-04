AJK extends winter vacations for schools amid cold weather conditions

BHIMBER – Schools in Azad Jammu and Kashmir awould not open on January 5 as announced earlier, and all educational instituions would now open on January 15 amid cold weather conditions in the region.

Bhimbhar DC shared new update, announcing an extension of winter vacations for schools in AJK as parts of country remains under extreme weather conditions. The notification stated that schools not complying with the extension would face action, and their registration would be canceled.

Deputy Commissioner, Mirza Arshad Jaral, said any negligence regarding students' health would not be tolerated.

Winter break was initially scheduled to end on January 5, but it has been extended until January 15 amid severe cold.

Earlier, Punjab caretaker government decided to extend school vacations in Lahore and other cities until January 9. All private and public schools are expected to reopen on the 10th of this month.