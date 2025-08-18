Why is Apple planning to Skip Launch of iPhone 18 Next Year?

CUPERTINO – iPhones are known for their robust build, top features, but the phones from the US tech giant lack any major change in recent times, and so there has been a dip in sales amid no innovation in design while leading Android company Samsung continues to dominate phone market in 2025.

In light of current situation, Apple is reportedly gearing up for major change in its 2026 iPhone lineup. South Korean techc news reported that the company is likely to skip base iPhone altogether, breaking a long-standing pattern of four flagship releases every September.

iPhone 18 Update Instead, tech fans can expect iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone.

The foldable model, expected to retail between $2,000 and $2,500, will likely become Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet, and crown jewel of the lineup. Meanwhile, the base iPhone 18 could be postponed until spring 2027, potentially launching alongside a new, more affordable “iPhone 18e.”

Analysts say Apple may be intentionally thinning its lineup to avoid “popularity casualties,” while nudging customers toward pricier models. One thing is clear: next year, upgrading your iPhone could cost a lot more but for those craving cutting-edge tech, the foldable iPhone promises to make a jaw-dropping statement.

A Look Back at Apple’s History