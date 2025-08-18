Why is Apple planning to Skip Launch of iPhone 18 Next Year?

By News Desk
2:33 pm | Aug 18, 2025
CUPERTINO – iPhones are known for their robust build, top features, but the phones from the US tech giant lack any major change in recent times, and so there has been a dip in sales amid no innovation in design while leading Android company Samsung continues to dominate phone market in 2025.

In light of current situation, Apple is reportedly gearing up for major change in its 2026 iPhone lineup. South Korean techc news reported that the company is likely to skip base iPhone altogether, breaking a long-standing pattern of four flagship releases every September.

iPhone 18 Update

Instead, tech fans can expect iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone.

The foldable model, expected to retail between $2,000 and $2,500, will likely become Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet, and crown jewel of the lineup. Meanwhile, the base iPhone 18 could be postponed until spring 2027, potentially launching alongside a new, more affordable “iPhone 18e.”

Analysts say Apple may be intentionally thinning its lineup to avoid “popularity casualties,” while nudging customers toward pricier models. One thing is clear: next year, upgrading your iPhone could cost a lot more but for those craving cutting-edge tech, the foldable iPhone promises to make a jaw-dropping statement.

A Look Back at Apple’s History

Apple rolled out the first iPhone in 2007, sparking smartphone industry by combining a phone, iPod, and internet communicator with multi-touch screen.

The early models, iPhone 3G and 3GS, brought faster connectivity, the App Store, and improved cameras, while iPhone 4 introduced the Retina Display and FaceTime. Between 2011 and 2015, Apple added Siri, larger screens, Apple Pay, and features like 3D Touch.

From 2016 to 2020, iPhones evolved with multiple cameras, wireless charging, edge-to-edge OLED displays, 5G technology. iPhone 13 series improved battery life and video capabilities, while 14 series added satellite emergency features and crash detection.

Apple iPhone 15 series brought USB-C ports, stronger frames, and AI-enhanced cameras, and by 2025, the iPhone 16 series integrated advanced AI, AR/VR capabilities, and more sustainable materials.

Over nearly two decades, the iPhone has transformed mobile computing, set global smartphone trends, and expanded Apple’s ecosystem through services like iCloud, Apple Pay, and Apple Music.

