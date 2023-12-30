Has KP announced additional winter vacations for schools?

PESHAWAR — The education department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced extension in the winter vacations.

The provincial administration announced winter break till January 7, 2024, due to training programme of teachers for elections other than extreme cold in the region.

A notification issued in this regard said educational institutions will remain closed in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, and surrounding areas due to teachers' elections training and the prevailing cold weather conditions.

Earlier, education department said there was no truth in the reports circulating on social media about extension in winter vacation. It added that schools will reopen in Peshawar and other parts of the province on January 1 according to the schedule.

The education department said there was no truth in the reports that winter vacation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools had been extended until January 13.