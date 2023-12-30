Faysal Quraishi advocates for release of Indian films in Pakistan

Faysal Quraishi, a multifaceted star, has effortlessly conquered every realm of the entertainment industry, seamlessly transitioning between films, dramas, advertisements, and shows. His versatility knows no bounds, as he has been consistently delivering performances marked by perfection, and portraying positive or negative characters.

In a recent interview with Independent Urdu, Faysal Quraishi delved into the state of the film industry in Pakistan and proposed strategies for its revival. Notably, he voiced his perspective on the ban on Indian films in Pakistan, highlighting its adverse impact on the industry's overall health.

Despite being staunchly patriotic, he advocated for the release of Indian films in Pakistan. He argued that the Pakistani audience possesses a genuine desire to watch Bollywood movies, emphasizing that this demand could serve as a crucial lifeline for the struggling cinema industry in the country. Faysal contended that allowing the screening of Indian films would not only cater to the entertainment preferences of the masses but also play a pivotal role in reviving local cinemas.

Expressing his belief in the symbiotic relationship between the two industries, Faysal asserted that endorsing the release of Indian films could bolster the Pakistani film industry. He reasoned that embracing this collaborative approach rather than closing avenues would not only cater to the entertainment needs of the public but also contribute significantly to the economic growth of the local film sector.

On the work front, he is gearing up for a comeback on the silver screen. Faysal is set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming films "Deemak" and "Mango Jutt."



