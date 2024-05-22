Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy confirmed, set to deliver first child in London

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who is expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal, will give birth in London.

Reports from Indian media reveal that the 40-year-old actress is pregnant.

The couple will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with her, said the reports.

Recently, a viral video of Katrina and Vicky strolling through Baker Street in London sparked speculation about their impending parenthood.

Katrina's walking style drew attention, fueling rumors about her pregnancy.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star appears to be following in the footsteps of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who also gave birth to her son, Akaay, in London.

This good news came shortly after Katrina shared candid photos of Vicky on his birthday, including moments from their dinner date.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were married in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021, both wearing opulent outfits.