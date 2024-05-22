Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy confirmed, set to deliver first child in London

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who is expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal, will give birth in London.
Reports from Indian media reveal that the 40-year-old actress is pregnant.
The couple will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with her, said the reports.
Recently, a viral video of Katrina and Vicky strolling through Baker Street in London sparked speculation about their impending parenthood.
Katrina's walking style drew attention, fueling rumors about her pregnancy.
The Tiger Zinda Hai star appears to be following in the footsteps of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who also gave birth to her son, Akaay, in London.
This good news came shortly after Katrina shared candid photos of Vicky on his birthday, including moments from their dinner date.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were married in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021, both wearing opulent outfits.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|277.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.34
|748.34
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.34
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.98
|26.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.