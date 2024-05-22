Search

Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy confirmed, set to deliver first child in London

Web Desk
06:32 PM | 22 May, 2024
Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy confirmed, set to deliver first child in London

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who is expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal, will give birth in London.

Reports from Indian media reveal that the 40-year-old actress is pregnant.

The couple will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with her, said the reports.

Recently, a viral video of Katrina and Vicky strolling through Baker Street in London sparked speculation about their impending parenthood.

Katrina's walking style drew attention, fueling rumors about her pregnancy.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star appears to be following in the footsteps of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who also gave birth to her son, Akaay, in London.

This good news came shortly after Katrina shared candid photos of Vicky on his birthday, including moments from their dinner date.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were married in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021, both wearing opulent outfits.

Katrina Kaif’s deepfake video goes viral

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

06:32 PM | 22 May, 2024

Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy confirmed, set to deliver first child in ...

03:31 PM | 22 May, 2024

Sania Mirza installs new name plate at Dubai home

12:36 PM | 22 May, 2024

Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress in new bold video

10:15 PM | 21 May, 2024

Women's rock band delivers 1st public performance in Saudi Arabia

02:02 PM | 21 May, 2024

Maira Khan's bold pictures from London trip go viral

12:08 PM | 21 May, 2024

Video of woman's bold dance in Metro bus goes viral; netizens react

Lifestyle

07:44 PM | 19 May, 2024

Nimra Khan to launch new music video with Indian singer Manj Musik

08:05 PM | 19 May, 2024

'Mere Humsafar' to be released as a feature film

04:11 PM | 20 May, 2024

Ayeza Khan blooms in red stylish dress in latest fashion shoot

Advertisement

Latest

06:32 PM | 22 May, 2024

Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy confirmed, set to deliver first child in London

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: