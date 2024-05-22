Karachi board issues new schedule for remaining matric exams 2024 

KARACHI – The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Wednesday issued a revised schedule for the remaining annual examinations for class ninth and tenth.

The examinations, which were postponed due to forecast of heatwave in Sindh till May 27, will resume on May 28, the board said in a notification.

Following is the complete schedule of the remaining papers:

Date Sheet SC. & GEN Gr... by Mehreen Ansari

On May 20, the Karachi board postponed the annual examination 2024 for ninth and tenth classes in wake of forecast of heatwaves in parts of Sindh.

The board had issued a notification in this regard, saying: “In the light of Notification No.SO(Boards-I)/U&B/Annual-Exam/2024, It is hereby notified for all t concerned that in wake of heat wave alert issued by NDMA & PDMA, Mr. Muhammad Ali Malkani, Controlling Authority Sindh Boards of Education / Minister, Universities & Board Department, Government of Sindh has ordered to postpone, the SSC Part I & II 1st Annual Examination-2024 scheduled to be held from 21 to 27 May 2024 are hereby postponed”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Met Office has issued a severe heatwave warning for parts of country including Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan during the upcoming 10 days.

Warm winds and high temperatures have swept Lahore, Karachi and other major cities. Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad were the hottest cities in the region.

PMD said heatwave conditions will develop from 21st May - 27th May amid the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.