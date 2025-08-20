Bise Sahiwal 9th Class Result Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

SAHIWAL – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal officially released Class 9 Result Gazette 2025, providing complete record of student performance in this year’s SSC Part I examinations.

The gazette provides detailed information, including marks, grades, and overall statistics for all candidates, and is widely used by schools to prepare merit lists and analyze academic performance trends.

BISE Sahiwal Class 9 Gazette 2025

Students can download the gazette to view their individual results. In addition, results are accessible via SMS. Sahiwal Board candidates can send their roll number to 800291, while other boards have provided their own codes for instant result checking.

The publication of the Class 9 Gazette gives students, parents, and educational institutions a detailed overview of this year’s academic achievements.