Pakistan weather update: Met Office predicts rains, hailstorm in Islamabad, other cities

ISLAMABAD – The Met office has predicted that a westerly wave, which approached western parts of the country on Monday evening, is likely to persist till 12th March.

Under the influence of this weather system, partly cloudy to cloudy weather condition with chances of moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm (few heavyfalls at times) in the districts of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battgram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 09th (evening) to 12th March.

While, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also likely in Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera Bajaur, Bannu, Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu and Mianwali on 10th and 11th March.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat and surroundings from 09th (night) to 11th March with occasional gaps.

Hailstorm at isolated places is also likely in Islamabad and upper parts of the country during the forecast period.

The Met Office warned that daytime temperatures are expected to decrease 03 to 04 °C in upper parts of the country.

Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

It has advised tourists to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during the forecast period.

Due to recent situation in Iran, the winds may carry pollutants, and deteriorate air quality in the western parts of the country.