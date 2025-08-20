Gold records dip for second consecutive day in Pakistan

LAHORE – Gold extended losses for second consecutive day in domestic market on Wednesday amid decreasing global rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs355,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dipped by Rs1,201, with new rate reaching Rs304,526.

The yellow metal also suffered blows in the international market where per ounce price decreased by $14 $3,325.

A day earlier, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,100, bringing the new rate to Rs356,600.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs943, with the updated rate standing at Rs305,727.

In the international market, gold also witnessed a downward trend, falling by $11 to settle at $3,339 per ounce.

Meanwhile, improving economic outlook and easing inflation have propelled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to another record high on Wednesday day as it crossed the mark of 151,000 points for first time in history