Search

Pakistan

Pakistani UN peacekeepers reinforce dykes to save from relentless floods in South Sudan

08:44 PM | 28 Mar, 2023
Pakistani UN peacekeepers reinforce dykes to save from relentless floods in South Sudan
Source: UN (website)

ISLAMABAD – A team of Pakistani engineers working with the United Nations Missions in South Sudan are now reinforcing hundreds of kilometres of dykes they built some two years ago to save communities in the Unity State from the relentless floods and leaching mud, the UN said.

When the water levels first began rising alarmingly in 2021, UNMISS engineers from Pakistan swiftly led the charge by building hundreds of kilometers of dykes, temporary defense structures against the cascading waters and leaching mud.

“We were the first responders and constructed some 88 kilometers of dykes during the first phase,” explains Major Waqas Saeed Khan, Commanding Officer of the Pakistani engineers.

“When we arrived to Bentiu in 2021, the water level was 90 centimeters deep. By 2022, water levels virtually doubled and, now, in 2023, we are talking of around 190 centimeters of flood waters in some locations,” reveals Major Khan.

He said, “Our work in past months has mainly been to reinforce dykes. We are transforming them into three-and-a-half meter high walls, which are wide enough for vehicles and people to use as roads”.

Hiroko Hirahara, Head of Office for the UNMISS, said: “Our goal, as the largest UN presence on the ground, has been to forge partnerships with all counterparts—humanitarians, local communities, state authorities—to come up with a consolidated plan to alleviate widespread suffering.”

UNMISS peacekeepers from Ghana and Mongolia were also patrolling these dykes continuously to report on and sandbag any breakage or leaks.

Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Central Africa

Pakistan

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf joins Islamabad police as honourary DSP

02:05 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee fights back against US dollar despite IMF uncertainty

11:29 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

US state dept clears the air on Zalmay Khalilzad's statements about Pakistani politics

09:23 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

Humza Yousaf set to become first Pakistani Muslim first minister of Scotland

08:48 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Pakistani man translates Holy Quran into Potohari language

09:39 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Pakistani public officer seeks permission to start corruption in letter to PM

09:05 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada launches new economic pathway for refugees and these ...

10:04 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28th March 2023

09:05 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.1 287.15
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.3 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.18 761.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.7
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.30 41.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178 180
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 735.91 743
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: