Shaban moon sighting, Shab-e-Barat 2026 update

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that the first day of Shaban 1447 Hijri will fall on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

According to the department, the Shaban moon will be born at 12:52 am on January 19, 2026. However, there is no likelihood of the moon being visible anywhere in the country on the evening of January 19.

At sunset, the moon will be approximately 17 to 18 hours old. Since a minimum age of 19 hours is generally required for moon sighting, it is considered impossible to sight the moon on that day.

In Karachi, the moon will remain above the horizon for about 32 to 33 minutes after sunset, while in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it will stay for 30 to 31 minutes. Visibility will remain unlikely even if the sky is clear or partially cloudy.

The department also noted that there is no possibility of sighting the moon on the 29th of Rajab.

A detailed report has been sent to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which will make the final decision regarding the start of Shaban.

Shab-e-Barat 2026

Muslims observe Shab e Barat every Islamic year on night between 14 and 15 of Shaban as night holds significance and faithful offered nawafil in mosques, making special prayers for unity, prosperity, security.

Muslims pray on this night, calling it the Night of Fortune and Forgiveness that comes in the run-up to the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The night of forgiveness is observed two weeks before start of holy month of Ramadan. Muslims believe that Allah SWT writes their destinies for the coming year, after taking into account their past events and that is why the Muslims spent this night praying and asking for mercy for all their wrongdoing.