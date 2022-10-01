Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Central Africa

09:46 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Central Africa
Source: ISPR (Twitter)
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier serving with the United Nations peacekeeping mission was martyred in Democratic Republic of Congo, a country in Central Africa region.

“Havaldar Babar Siddique  embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during UNPKO @ DRC on 30 September, 2022,” said ISPR in a statement.  

“Since our journey with UN which started in 1960, 171 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives during various UN Missions for international peace and security,” it added.

In March this year, six Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom when UN peacekeepers’ helicopter was shot down in Congo. 

