Five HEC officials accompanying 5 players in FISU 2023 in China

CHENGDU – Five woman players and as many officials are in Chengdu, China to participate in the different sports disciplines of the Federation of International Sports Universities (FISU) World University Games, running between July 28 and August 8.
Five players, Amtul Rehman, Maleeha Ali, Maniaha Ali, Fiza, and Uzma Azam will showcase their skills in the international sports fixtures including three sports disciplines athletics, wushu, and taekwondo in a 12-day international event.
Director Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon, Deputy Director HEC Rizwan Shoukat, Assistant Director Mohammad Asif, Summera Sattar from Lahore College Women’s University, and Director Sports, Sargodha University Ahmed Khan Heral are officials of the contingent. No technical official or coach is part of the squad.
Higher Education Commission (HEC) had won a total of 118 medals including 8 gold, 17 silver, and 93 bronze in the National Games 2023, which were held in Quetta. According to rules, all gold and silver medalists must be part of the Pakistan squad for the inter-university international competitions. But HEC sent non-technical officials instead of players. Even Fiza won gold in wushu but that was only exhibition match which has not been counted towards National Games overall trophy. The Incharge HEC Sports misrepresented the case to authorities to accommodate the officials.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.