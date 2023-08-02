Search

Pakistan

Five HEC officials accompanying 5 players in FISU 2023 in China

09:33 AM | 2 Aug, 2023
CHENGDU – Five woman players and as many officials are in Chengdu, China to participate in the different sports disciplines of the Federation of International Sports Universities (FISU) World University Games, running between July 28 and August 8. 

Five players, Amtul Rehman, Maleeha Ali, Maniaha Ali, Fiza, and Uzma Azam will showcase their skills in the international sports fixtures including three sports disciplines athletics, wushu, and taekwondo in a 12-day international event.

Director Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon, Deputy Director HEC Rizwan Shoukat, Assistant Director Mohammad Asif, Summera Sattar from Lahore College Women’s University, and Director Sports, Sargodha University Ahmed Khan Heral are officials of the contingent. No technical official or coach is part of the squad. 

Higher Education Commission (HEC) had won a total of 118 medals including 8 gold, 17 silver, and 93 bronze in the National Games 2023, which were held in Quetta. According to rules, all gold and silver medalists must be part of the Pakistan squad for the inter-university international competitions. But HEC sent non-technical officials instead of players. Even Fiza won gold in wushu but that was only exhibition match which has not been counted towards National Games overall trophy. The Incharge HEC Sports misrepresented the case to authorities to accommodate the officials.

