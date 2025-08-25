Historic milestone as Pakistan climbers summit Hindu Kush’s highest peak Tirich Mir

CHITRAL – Pakistani mountaineers Sarbaz Khan and Abid Baig from Gilgit-Baltistan have made history by becoming the first Pakistanis to summit Tirich Mir, the highest peak in the Hindu Kush range, standing at 7,708 meters.

The successful expedition was organized under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, with support from the KP Culture and Tourism Authority. The climbing team was led by Umar Arshad Khan, Director Admin and Finance at the authority.

Despite severe weather and snowstorms, Sarbaz and Abid successfully reached the summit. Five other climbers managed to reach 7,300 meters, while seven participants achieved the 7,000-meter mark, showcasing strong efforts in challenging conditions.

The expedition team included Sarbaz Khan, Abid Baig, Umar Arshad Khan, Dr. Naveed Iqbal, Major Muhammad Atif, Shams ul Qamar, and Akmal Naveed.

High-altitude porters Hassan, Shehzad, Younis, and Arif supported the team, all possessing vast experience above 8,000 meters.

Speaking to the media, Umar Arshad Khan said, *”Today, history has been made. The successful summit will draw global attention to the Chitral valley and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an adventure tourism destination.”

Climber Sarbaz Khan added, *”Tirich Mir is more difficult compared to other peaks. I’m proud to have now summited the highest peaks in all three major mountain ranges – Hindu Kush, Karakoram, and Himalayas.”

He praised the government’s initiative, stating that this summit not only sets a global target for climbers but also creates new opportunities for local youth to become high-altitude porters, which could boost the region’s economy through adventure tourism.

In addition to the summit team, over 60 male and female trekkers, along with 100+ local porters and guides, took part in the event, marking a significant moment in Pakistan’s climbing and tourism history.