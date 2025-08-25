Class 9 Results 2025 held up as students’ Fees mismanaged by BISE Lahore

LAHORE – A major corruption scandal rocked BISE Lahore, as more than 2,000 Class 9 results were reportedly withheld, leaving students and parents in shock.

As below-par results of Class 9 raised eyebrows across Punjab, another scandal surfaced. Investigations reveal that some board employees allegedly embezzled examination fees paid through banks and online platforms. Students later discovered that their payments were not recorded, effectively blocking their results.

The controversy worsened when some students were reportedly told to pay fines of up to Rs 30,000 to release their results. This malpractice affected thousands of young candidates, exposing serious gaps in the board’s financial and administrative oversight.

As per available information, the board suspended three employees and launched formal inquiry under DC Lahore to get to the bottom of the matter.

BISE Lahore Secretary confirmed the irregularities, saying internal manipulation caused the fee discrepancies, and assured that steps are being taken to ensure justice and fairness for all affected students.