Met Office issues weather forecast for rains in Punjab

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rain for most districts of Punjab, with the possibility of light snow in the hilly areas of the province until December 5.

The Director-General of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Khathia, said the plains of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Layyah, Kot Adu, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Khanpur, will continue to experience fog and smog.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia mentioned that snowfall is expected in Murree, Galiyat, and other hilly areas. The upcoming rains may help reduce smog in some areas. He urged residents to wear masks and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during this period.

The PDMA’s control room is monitoring the situation 24/7. Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in adverse weather conditions, and farmers are encouraged to adjust their activities based on the weather forecast.

Drivers are advised to use fog lights while traveling, he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has intensified emergency measures to improve air quality in the province. Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated that the drop in temperature and weak winds in Lahore have contributed to an increase in pollution levels.

To tackle the growing pollution, the government has made additional efforts to enhance air quality. The Anti-Smog Field Force has been tasked with immediate action and will operate with increased manpower.

Furthermore, the Department of Environment has increased inspections in industrial zones late at night. Several factories emitting harmful smoke have been sealed to curb the pollution.