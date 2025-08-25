Latest

Token Tax Rates in Pakistan jump higher after New Ordinance Amendment

By News Desk
10:21 am | Aug 25, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government approved major increase in vehicle token taxes nationwide, affecting private cars, commercial vehicles, and public transport.

The move comes after amendments to West Pakistan Motor Vehicles Ordinance were greenlit by federal cabinet. Under new rules, registration and transfer fees may also be revised, giving Interior Ministry full authority to adjust charges as needed.

Officials highlighted that token tax rates have remained unchanged since 2019, putting pressure on the operational efficiency of the Chief Traffic Officer’s office.

The decision, confirmed by the cabinet following recommendations from the Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases (CCLC), is expected to impact millions of vehicle owners nationwide, sparking concerns about rising costs for commuters and businesses alike.

