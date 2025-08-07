Traffic Police start crackdown against Token Tax Defaulters in new campaign

LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police announced new initiative to penalise not only traffic law violators through e-challans but also against vehicle owners who have failed to pay their token tax.

In major development, Safe City Authority, Lahore Traffic Police, and the Excise Department integrated their data systems, enableing real-time access to complete information about vehicle ownership and tax status, making enforcement more efficient and transparent.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore said traffic wardens will now be able to access all relevant details using just the vehicle’s number plate, eliminating need for a chassis number. A new mobile application has been developed and provided to traffic wardens, which will allow them to issue e-challans on the spot and take immediate action against token tax defaulters.

He issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to traffic personnel, directing that the campaign begin with a focused crackdown on car owners. For the time being, motorcyclists will be exempted from the drive.

Officials say the initiative is aimed at improving tax compliance and road safety, while also leveraging technology to streamline enforcement operations.