ECP defers Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case till August 22

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has again deferred the indictment of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman imran Khan in contempt case.

The 4-member bench of electoral authority gave decision as lawyer of PTI chief pleaded for adjournment of the case due to the court holidays.

Following the arguments, the ECP said charges would be framed against ousted premier in the contempt case on August 22. This is the second time that indictment of Imran Khan was deferred as earlier the case was adjourned till August 2.

Khan, who is facing over 150 cases since being removed from power, was earlier told to ensure his presence before the ECP bench.

The ECP started proceedings against the PTI chief and his former aides for using ‘disrespectful language’ against the chief election commissioner and other ECP members during several media talks.