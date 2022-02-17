Pakistan confers its prestigious civilian award on Bill Gates

03:33 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Pakistan confers its prestigious civilian award on Bill Gates
Share

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan on Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in recognition of his philanthropic efforts.

The special investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, where the president presented Gates with the country’s second-highest civil award, given to people for their meritorious contribution to the national interests of Pakistan.

A number of federal minister ministers were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the great techie and billionaire philanthropist arrived in Pakistan on a day-long visit during which he also met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister's Office shared the pictures of the meeting on Twitter while the Prime Minister aide on Health Dr Faisal Sultan welcome Gates to Pakistan.

Reports in local media said that the noted philanthropist landed at Nur Khan Air Base in the country’s federal capital and was welcomed by government officials.

The fourth richest person also visited a Covid hospital in Chak Shahzad – a modern suburb situated in Islamabad – and the National Command and Operation Center headquarters.

PM Imran updates Bill Gates on Pakistan's fight ... 08:16 AM | 21 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed that eradication of polio from Pakistan is a key priority of ...

More From This Category
'No option for US but to work with Pakistan', ...
01:43 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer says ‘Noor Mukadam ...
12:44 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
PM Imran set for 'significant' changes to cabinet ...
02:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Storm on social media as Pakistan’s religious ...
10:52 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Various sections of motorways closed as fog ...
10:28 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
MoFA organises virtual capacity building training ...
10:03 AM | 17 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral video
04:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr