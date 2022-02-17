Pakistan confers its prestigious civilian award on Bill Gates
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan on Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in recognition of his philanthropic efforts.
The special investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, where the president presented Gates with the country’s second-highest civil award, given to people for their meritorious contribution to the national interests of Pakistan.
A number of federal minister ministers were present on the occasion.
Live Stream: 👇— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 17, 2022
Aiwan-e-Sadr: President Dr. @ArifAlvi conferring the award of "Hilal-e-Pakistan" on Mr. William H. Gates alias @BillGates, co-chair Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, at a special investiture ceremony.
(17-Feb-22)#BillGateshttps://t.co/Znsz66fu0i
Earlier in the day, the great techie and billionaire philanthropist arrived in Pakistan on a day-long visit during which he also met Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Prime Minister's Office shared the pictures of the meeting on Twitter while the Prime Minister aide on Health Dr Faisal Sultan welcome Gates to Pakistan.
Reports in local media said that the noted philanthropist landed at Nur Khan Air Base in the country’s federal capital and was welcomed by government officials.
The fourth richest person also visited a Covid hospital in Chak Shahzad – a modern suburb situated in Islamabad – and the National Command and Operation Center headquarters.
