Pakistan reports 352 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, no death in last 48 hours
Web Desk
09:36 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday reported 352 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours amid a slight countrywide upwards trend in the positivity ratio.

According to the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data, released this morning, the new infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 13,325 samples by the national COVID regulating body.

After this new development, the country's case count reaches 1,560,602 since the pandemic started in 2020. The coronavirus positivity rate rose to 2.64% from 2.53% last day.

However, the last coronavirus-related deaths were reported on August 8 when three patients succumbed to the disease. The total COVID-19 deaths currently stand at 30,508, according to the NIH data.

Currently, 153 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Units of different hospitals in the country.

