Pakistan reports 352 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, no death in last 48 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday reported 352 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours amid a slight countrywide upwards trend in the positivity ratio.
According to the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data, released this morning, the new infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 13,325 samples by the national COVID regulating body.
COVID-19 Statistics 10 August 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 10, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 13,325
Positive Cases: 352
Positivity %: 2.64%
Deaths: 00
Patients on Critical Care: 153
After this new development, the country's case count reaches 1,560,602 since the pandemic started in 2020. The coronavirus positivity rate rose to 2.64% from 2.53% last day.
However, the last coronavirus-related deaths were reported on August 8 when three patients succumbed to the disease. The total COVID-19 deaths currently stand at 30,508, according to the NIH data.
Currently, 153 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Units of different hospitals in the country.
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan reports 352 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, no death in ...09:36 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:43 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 August 202208:36 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Ashura processions culminate peacefully across Pakistan11:08 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
- 9th Sharjah Film Festival announces 100 films from 43 countries10:54 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Eshal Fayyaz gives befitting reply to trolls for moral policing05:58 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Adeel Chaudhry spills the beans on his wedding plans05:06 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Natasha Ali Lakhani wins hearts with latest video02:05 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022