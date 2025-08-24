Lahore Restaurant owner, staffers arrested as young sisters die after eating Fries

LAHORE – Lahore Police arrested restaurant owner along with several kitchen staff amid outrage over death of two young siblings, who fell ill and later succumbed to food poisoning.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran confirmed that authorities are probing the case from all possible angles. Lahore family shared heartbreaking story of their two young daughters who fell critically ill from eating loaded fries at Rolling Pan, PIA Road.

The family recounted their ordeal from August 15, when children’s uncle purchased loaded fries for the three siblings. By Saturday morning, all three began vomiting uncontrollably. The parents rushed them to the emergency department of Sheikh Zayed Hospital, returning home only in the early hours of the morning.

Next day, the condition of the girls worsened and family’s youngest, four-year-old Arha, passed away at Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Her seven-year-old sister, Tahreem, was transferred to the Children’s Hospital, but tragically, she too died while their brother survived.

In a heart-wrenching post online, the girls’ father said, “We have lost everything. We are helpless, and no one can imagine the pain we are going through. I am not seeking claims, money, or legal action. I only want my daughters back—if only that were possible.”

The family has shared medical reports to highlight the severity of the incident, while Lahore police have arrested the restaurant owner and several staff members.

The tragedy has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with netizens demanding strict action against negligent food outlets and stronger measures to ensure food safety in the city.