Two kids die after eating ‘contaminated burgers’ in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – Tragedy struck in Gujranwala as two child passed away at local medical facility after allegedly consuming toxic fast food.

Two children were among several children who were hospitalised after this incident, raising serious concerns about food safety in region.

According to initial reports, Naveed, a cop by profession, brought fast food home from fast food outlet in the city. Shortly after eating meal, the children started experiencing severe health issues. Jannat succumbed to the illness during treatment, while three other children remain under medical care.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala Food Authority (GFA) took swift action in response. DG General Asim Javed directed inspection teams to immediately seal the restaurant and collect food samples for forensic analysis.

“The matter is being investigated with utmost seriousness,” officials said. “Negligence in matters concerning public health will not be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible.”

This incident triggered public outrage and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of hygiene and safety standards at food establishments across the city.

Authorities are awaiting the results of the forensic tests to confirm the cause of the contamination. In the meantime, the affected outlet remains under investigation.