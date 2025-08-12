Moot urges implementation of Quaid’s vision for minority rights

KARACHI – National Organization for Working Communities (NOWCommunities) organized a special program to mark National Minorities Day, bringing together people from different faiths, including Hindu, Christian, and Muslim communities. The event, also part of Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations, highlighted the vital role minorities play in the country’s progress. Discussions centered on ensuring that minorities receive all the rights they deserve, creating conditions for their happiness, and promoting their overall well-being. Speakers emphasized that inclusion, equal opportunities, and respect for diversity are essential for building a prosperous, united Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Kapil Dev, representing the Hindu community, emphasized: “The Hindu community has always contributed to Pakistan’s development in every field—be it education, healthcare, or public service. We believe in building a country where all citizens are treated with dignity and equality.”

Alvin Author, representing the Christian community, remarked: “Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity. Minorities are not outsiders—they are part of the national fabric, working shoulder to shoulder with everyone else for the prosperity of our homeland.”

Habibuddin Junaidi, President of the Peoples Labour Bureau, Sindh, said: “Workers from minority communities have played a vital role in Pakistan’s labour movement and economic growth. It is our duty to ensure they receive the same rights, respect, and opportunities as any other citizen.”

Prominent women’s rights activist Mahnaz Rehman pointed out that National Minorities Day is a reminder that the vision of Pakistan was rooted in inclusion, tolerance, and equal opportunities for all. As Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah assured in his historic speech of 11 August 1947, people of all religions are free to go to their temples, mosques, or any place of worship—religion is not the business of the state. These values, she stressed, must remain at the heart of our policies and actions.

“True development is only possible when all communities—regardless of faith—are involved in decision-making and benefit equally from progress. Inclusion must not be a symbolic gesture, but a lived reality,” stressed Seema Liaquat, of the Urban Resource Center and a Board Member of NOWCommunities.

Farhat Parveen, Executive Director of NOWCommunities, added: “This day is not just about recognition, but about reaffirming our collective responsibility to safeguard the rights of every community. A strong and peaceful Pakistan can only be built on the foundation of mutual respect and equal citizenship.”

The program concluded with participants joining hands in a symbolic gesture of interfaith unity, reaffirming their commitment to a peaceful, inclusive, and progressive Pakistan.