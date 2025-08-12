Policemen impersonating CCD officials booked for kidnapping, extortion in Lahore

LAHORE – A case has been registered against two policemen and two others for demanding extortion from a citizen under the guise of the Crime Control Department (CCD), which has been making headlines for its swift action against criminals.

Reports said incidents of extortion by police personnel in Lahore under the false pretense of the Crime Control Department (CCD) have registered an uptick, raising serious concerns about abuse of power and public trust.

The latest incident took place in Manawan area where two police officials, along with two accomplices, allegedly abducted a citizen and demanded a ransom of Rs400,000.

According to the FIR, the accused threatened to stage a fake encounter under the CCD banner if the ransom was not paid. The matter was eventually settled for Rs150,000.

The victim reported the incident to Manawan Police, which promptly registered a case and arrested all four suspects involved, including the two serving policemen.

This is not the first such case. Just days earlier, a similar incident occurred in Raiwind, where two other police officials were found extorting money from citizens using the CCD’s name. A case was also registered in that instance.

The growing number of such cases has prompted calls for stricter oversight and accountability within the police force to prevent misuse of departmental titles and protect citizens from exploitation.