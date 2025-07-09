THESE Punjab Govt employees to receive One Extra Salary; full details here

LAHORE – Punjab government approved special allowance for employees of crime control department CCD, granting them additional salary based on 2011 basic pay scale.

A notification issued by Home Department said provincial cabinet gave formal approval for disbursement of allowance to eligible officers and staff of CCD. The new directives clearly outline that not all employees will be eligible for this benefit.

The allowance will not be granted to those serving on deputation in CCD, suspended officers, or those currently on long-term leave. Individuals who have been designated as Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) will also not qualify for payment.

Punjab Home Department said the incentive is intended for active-duty personnel working directly under CCD who meet all criteria. The measure aims to recognize the challenging nature of duties performed by CCD personnel in maintaining internal security and countering terrorism threats.

This allowance is part of the government’s broader efforts to boost morale and provide financial recognition to departments operating on the front lines of law enforcement.

Further instructions regarding the distribution process and disbursement timeline are expected to be issued to relevant administrative departments shortly.