Retired Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed appointed new Wapda Chairman

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Muhammad Saeed as the new Chairman of Wapda.

His appointment was made following the approval of the federal cabinet.

In this regard, Chairman Wapda Muhammad Saeed met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present during the meeting.

Discussions were held on water resources, national development projects, and improving the overall performance of the institution.

The prime minister congratulated Muhammad Saeed on assuming the role of Wapda Chairman and expressed good wishes, saying he hopes Saeed will utilize his abilities and experience to make the organization more effective and efficient.