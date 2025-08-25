Girl Student dies in suspicious Fall at Faisalabad’s Govt College for Women

FAISALABAD – A tragic incident stunned shockwaves across Faisalabad where 19-year-old Maham died after falling from second floor of Government College for Women.

The student of BS hons second semester, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries, leaving classmates and the local community in deep grief.

The circumstances of fall are mysterious, with authorities investigating whether she slipped accidentally or was pushed, sending shockwaves through the college.

Maham, a resident of Chak 142GB, Samundri, was known among her class fellows for her academic dedication, making her sudden death even more devastating.

Police launched probe, promising to explore all angles and bring the truth to light. Meanwhile, questions are being raised about college safety measures and the wellbeing of students.