Kinnaird College’s student falls to death from balcony; probe underway

LAHORE – An undergraduate student of Kinnaird College For Women University died on Tuesday after falling from the balcony of one of its building.

The student of second Semester of BS Computer Science program was standing with a friend on the first floor when she suddenly felt dizzy and lost her balance, and ended up falling from the building.

Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly and shifted her to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts by medical staff, she succumbed to her injuries.

College authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident while students and faculty members have expressed shock and grief over the untimely loss of a fellow student. Some even took to social media to share the horrific incident.

Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall is underway.