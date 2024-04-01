Eid ul Fitr 2024: Pakistan Met Office issues statement on Shawwal moon sighting

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department has shared moon calendar 1445-1446 AH as Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world are eagerly anticipating Eidul Fitr 2024.
In a statement, Met Office predicted Eidul-Fitr to be held on April 10. It said Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9, 2024 (Tuesday).
As per the PMD prediction, the crescent would be visible for over 50 minutes on April 9, with clear skies expected in most parts of Pakistan, although northern areas might experience cloudy conditions.
The conjunction date for Shawwal Crescent is April 8. Conjunction time PST is 23:21 while the time of moonset is 19:42.
Ramadan started in Pakistan on March 11, and as per the prediction, people will observe 29 days of fasting this year.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
