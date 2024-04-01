Eid ul Fitr 2024: Pakistan Met Office issues statement on Shawwal moon sighting

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department has shared moon calendar 1445-1446 AH as Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world are eagerly anticipating Eidul Fitr 2024.

In a statement, Met Office predicted Eidul-Fitr to be held on April 10. It said Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9, 2024 (Tuesday).

As per the PMD prediction, the crescent would be visible for over 50 minutes on April 9, with clear skies expected in most parts of Pakistan, although northern areas might experience cloudy conditions.

The conjunction date for Shawwal Crescent is April 8. Conjunction time PST is 23:21 while the time of moonset is 19:42.

Ramadan started in Pakistan on March 11, and as per the prediction, people will observe 29 days of fasting this year.