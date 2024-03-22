Search

Pakistan

Toyota Corolla Cross petrol variant launched in Pakistan; check prices, specs

07:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2024
Toyota Corolla Cross petrol variant launched in Pakistan; check prices, specs
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced the launch of gasoline variant of its Toyota Corollas Cross sedan in Pakistan at affordable price. 

The auto manufacturers has launched to two versions – Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Gasoline X and Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Gasoline – in the country. The move depicts the shift in company’s focus from hybrid models to petrol vehicles. 

Both variants are equipped with 2ZR-FE 1798cc gasoline engine, which can produce 138hp at 6400 RPMs and 172 Nm of torque at 4000 RPMs, paired with CVT.

The exterior of the Corolla Cross is eye catching owing to its stylish looks. It features stylish alloy wheels, powerful LED headlamps, sturdy roof rails, and much more.

From the seamless push-start ignition to the luxurious Terra Rossa seat covers that are the epitome of comfort, this vehicle is designed to simplify and amplify your life. 

It has high quality safety features as it is equipped with 7 SRS airbags placed all over the vehicle to provide ultimate safety against certain types of crash. The built-in blind spot monitor, parking sensors and RCTA keep you safe on the roads.

Toyota Corolla Cross Gasoline Prices March 2024

The base petrol variant Toyota Corolla Cross Gasoline is available at Rs8,199,000 while the price of Toyota Corolla Cross Gasoline X has been fixed at Rs8,899,000.

This introductory price is suggested retail price ex factory Karachi per unit inclusive of applicable FED, Sales tax and CVT.

Note: The price is exclusive of Withholding tax, freight and transit insurance

