Toyota Corolla Cross petrol variant launched in Pakistan; check prices, specs

KARACHI – Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced the launch of gasoline variant of its Toyota Corollas Cross sedan in Pakistan at affordable price.
The auto manufacturers has launched to two versions – Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Gasoline X and Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Gasoline – in the country. The move depicts the shift in company’s focus from hybrid models to petrol vehicles.
Both variants are equipped with 2ZR-FE 1798cc gasoline engine, which can produce 138hp at 6400 RPMs and 172 Nm of torque at 4000 RPMs, paired with CVT.
The exterior of the Corolla Cross is eye catching owing to its stylish looks. It features stylish alloy wheels, powerful LED headlamps, sturdy roof rails, and much more.
From the seamless push-start ignition to the luxurious Terra Rossa seat covers that are the epitome of comfort, this vehicle is designed to simplify and amplify your life.
It has high quality safety features as it is equipped with 7 SRS airbags placed all over the vehicle to provide ultimate safety against certain types of crash. The built-in blind spot monitor, parking sensors and RCTA keep you safe on the roads.
The base petrol variant Toyota Corolla Cross Gasoline is available at Rs8,199,000 while the price of Toyota Corolla Cross Gasoline X has been fixed at Rs8,899,000.
This introductory price is suggested retail price ex factory Karachi per unit inclusive of applicable FED, Sales tax and CVT.
Note: The price is exclusive of Withholding tax, freight and transit insurance
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|253.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
