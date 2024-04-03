Outrage as Madrassa teacher accused of molesting minor boy released after pardon in Tandlianwala

LAHORE – The current case of child abuse by seminary cleric has again shed light on the rampant child sexual abuse in Madrassas at the hands of religious teachers.
The recent incident occurred in Tandlianwala, a town located some 50km near Faisalabad, where a seminary teacher was accused of molesting a minor boy but the accused was released after reaching conciliation.
Local police lodged a case and held a madrassa teacher identified as Abubakar Muawiyah for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
Famous scholar Allama Ibtesam Elahi Zaheer mediated talks between the two parties. Allama said the victim’s father forgave the teacher in the name of Allah, but activists and social media users are not okay with the notion of religious scholars interference to settle such issues instead of taking stern measures to prevent child abuse.
In the FIR, the accused father alleged that Qari tried to rape his minor son and fled when caught red-handed, threatening the area residents with a weapon.
Local police then arrested the suspect. However, the suspect was released six days later. After his release, several clips of the suspect were shared online, showing him assaulting and abusing school children.
