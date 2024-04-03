Sahir Ali Bagga opens up about his rift with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Sahir Ali Bagga open up about his rift with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Fans witnessed tense moments between Pakistani ace musicians Sahir Ali Bagga and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as former shared two cents against latter, stirring controversy in holy month of Ramadan.

In a social media post, Sahir called out music meastru Rahat, sparking wave of speculation and debate within the industry and on social media. He called Rahat ‘hypocrite and a brutal individual’, using strong words to convey his anger.

As Rahat kept his silence and has not responded to music director, Sahir himself provides clarity and context to his controversial remarks.

In an emotional post, Sahir mentioned pride for being a composer and emphasized his passion for promoting Pakistani talent around the world. He also commended Rahat’s impeccable skills and talent.

He said Rahat had not gave due credit he deserves for song ‘Zaroori Tha’. The singer also mentioned that his intention is not to defame anyone but to ensure that his rightful credit is given.

Sahir’s request for recognition stems from his desire to safeguard the rights of other artists who see him as a role model. Earlier, he removed his post about Rahat but later reposted them without apology, influenced by Ali Zafar's advice to maintain Ramadan's spirit.