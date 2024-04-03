Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Sahir Ali Bagga opens up about his rift with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Web Desk
10:19 AM | 3 Apr, 2024
Sahir Ali Bagga opens up about his rift with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Sahir Ali Bagga open up about his rift with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Fans witnessed tense moments between Pakistani ace musicians Sahir Ali Bagga and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as former shared two cents against latter, stirring controversy in holy month of Ramadan.

In a social media post, Sahir called out music meastru Rahat, sparking wave of speculation and debate within the industry and on social media. He called Rahat ‘hypocrite and a brutal individual’, using strong words to convey his anger.

As Rahat kept his silence and has not responded to music director, Sahir himself provides clarity and context to his controversial remarks.

In an emotional post, Sahir mentioned pride for being a composer and emphasized his passion for promoting Pakistani talent around the world. He also commended Rahat’s impeccable skills and talent.

He said Rahat had not gave due credit he deserves for song ‘Zaroori Tha’. The singer also mentioned that his intention is not to defame anyone but to ensure that his rightful credit is given.

Sahir’s request for recognition stems from his desire to safeguard the rights of other artists who see him as a role model. Earlier, he removed his post about Rahat but later reposted them without apology, influenced by Ali Zafar's advice to maintain Ramadan's spirit.

‘Savage and Hypocrite’: Sahir Ali Bagga comes down hard on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after assault controversy

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:19 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Sahir Ali Bagga opens up about his rift with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

09:02 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi dating rumours take social media by ...

08:06 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Kajol sends Ajay Devgan unique wish on 55th birthday

12:36 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Seema Haider’s Pakistani husband moves Indian court against couple ...

12:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Did Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to actor Nawal Saeed?

09:13 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Is Iqra Kanwal really quitting vlogging?

Lifestyle

08:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

8-foot tall man among Umrah pilgrims grabs people's attention

11:08 AM | 1 Apr, 2024

Pakistani woman all-rounder Aliya Riaz gets engaged to Waqar Younis ...

09:58 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

'I was forced to laugh at bad jokes in The Kapil Sharma Show,' admits ...

04:49 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Mahira Khan sets internet on fire with new fashion video 

04:32 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Mehwish Hayat to share screen with Yo Yo Honey Singh

05:38 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat's new film 'Daghabaaz Dil' to be released on Eid

Advertisement

Latest

10:42 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Michael Bracewell to lead as New Zealand announces squad for Pakistan T20 series

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 April 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 281.25
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.4 748.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.55 913.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.17 731.17
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: