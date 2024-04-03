Sahir Ali Bagga opens up about his rift with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Sahir Ali Bagga open up about his rift with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Fans witnessed tense moments between Pakistani ace musicians Sahir Ali Bagga and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as former shared two cents against latter, stirring controversy in holy month of Ramadan.
In a social media post, Sahir called out music meastru Rahat, sparking wave of speculation and debate within the industry and on social media. He called Rahat ‘hypocrite and a brutal individual’, using strong words to convey his anger.
As Rahat kept his silence and has not responded to music director, Sahir himself provides clarity and context to his controversial remarks.
In an emotional post, Sahir mentioned pride for being a composer and emphasized his passion for promoting Pakistani talent around the world. He also commended Rahat’s impeccable skills and talent.
He said Rahat had not gave due credit he deserves for song ‘Zaroori Tha’. The singer also mentioned that his intention is not to defame anyone but to ensure that his rightful credit is given.
Sahir’s request for recognition stems from his desire to safeguard the rights of other artists who see him as a role model. Earlier, he removed his post about Rahat but later reposted them without apology, influenced by Ali Zafar's advice to maintain Ramadan's spirit.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
