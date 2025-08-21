Met Office forecasts new spell of rains across Pakistan from Aug 23 to 27

ISLAMABAD – The Meteorological Department has predicted a fresh spell of rains in various parts of the country from August 23 to 27.

According to the forecast, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal will enter upper areas from August 22. The rains may trigger landslides in hilly regions and urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Between August 23 and 27, rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, and Sargodha, with heavy showers likely in Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Multan.

From August 23 to 26, rainfall will continue in KP cities including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, and Bajaur. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir may also experience heavy rains and hailstorms during this period.

In Balochistan, districts such as Quetta, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Panjgur, and Kech are likely to receive rains from August 23 to 25. Karachi is also expected to see rainfall between August 23 and 25, along with Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, and Jamshoro.

Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan are also likely to receive rains during the same spell.

The Met Office has warned of possible flash flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Authorities have advised the public to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel.