Who killed Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala?
Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by rival gangsters in an attack near his ancestral village Jawaharke in district Mansa, Punjab.
He had recently joined the Congress. The incident occurred within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Police said Sidhu appeared to have sustained more than eight bullet injuries and was taken to the Mansa civil hospital where he passed away.
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the killing, as per The Indian Express. He alleged that he, along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had engineered his assassination.
The Wire reported that Moose Wala’s fan-following was in the "millions", extending all the way to countries such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia. "He was famous for his rap songs with hard-hitting, sarcastic content which asked questions about society, politicians, religious leaders, rival singers and spoke of the country’s problems," the report added.
The Punjabi singer was on the radar of gangsters for a long time, as per the Times of India. Six people have reportedly been detained in connection with the murder. Sidhu's father has demanded the probe through a sitting judge of the high court, handing over investigations to CBI or NIA.
